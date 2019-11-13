|
Dorothy "Dolly" Moneuse Madigan
November 11, 2019
Dorothy "Dolly" Moneuse Madigan, much beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great great grandmother, passed away on November 11 at her home in Pinehurst Trace, North Carolina. She was born in Brooklyn, New York in May 1917, the elder daughter of Edmond and Maybelle Parker Moneuse. She was the beloved wife of Bernard James Madigan who predeceased her in February 1987. After the family moved to Washington, D.C., she graduated from Central High School. She worked as a bookkeeper for Good Brothers, Inc., and later as a secretary to a Deputy Commissioner at the Immigration and Naturalization Service in the Department of Justice. One of her most exciting experiences was the day Robert F. Kennedy, then Attorney General, walked into her office, extended his hand and said "Hi, I'm Bobby." Dolly moved to Daytona Beach, Florida, when her husband, "B.J." left his career in the Post Office Washington Region to work for Volusia County in 1972. Dolly and B.J. enjoyed being members of the Halifax River Yacht Club for many years. Upon his retirement from Volusia County, B.J. and Dolly enjoyed cruising and travelling the globe together, a tradition Dolly continued after his death. Her family loved to hear her tell stories about her childhood in the Roaring Twenties in New York and her adventures in visiting other countries. Dolly missed all her friends and relatives that she outlived, and was looking forward to seeing them again in heaven. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Kidron, of Pinehurst Treace, North Carolina, grandchildren Kathleen (and Benjamin) Sineath and Michael Kidron of Southern Pines, North Carolina, great grandchildren Amanda, Kathryn and James, and great great grandchildren Kristin, Lauren, Robert, Mackenzie, and Travis, Aiden and Allyson, all of Fort Worth, Texas. In addition to her parents and husband, Dolly was predeceased by her younger sister, Mary Camardi, in December 1994. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 300 Dundee Rd. Pinehurst on Saturday, Nov. 16th at 2:00 P.M. Visitation will be held at the Boles Funeral Home, 35 Parker Ln. Pinehurst, Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be made at www.bolesfuneralhome.com. Services are entrusted to Boles Funeral Home of Pinehurst.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019