Dorothy Nitsch
Nov. 16, 1925 - Nov. 19, 2019
Dorothy Nitsch, 94, of Ormond Beach, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Mrs. Nitsch was born in Des Moines, Iowa on November 16, 1925. She and her husband, Adolph (Al), resided in Roanoke, Virginia prior to moving to this area in 1973. Mrs. Nitsch was preceded in death by her husband, Al, and son, Thomas Nitsch. She was a long standing member of the G.E. Wives Club in Daytona Beach, and an avid bridge player. Mrs. Nitsch enjoyed traveling with her late husband and family members throughout the United States and Europe. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Contract (Ft. Lauderdale), Sandra Gordon (Charles) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Robert Nitsch (Leslie) of Oviedo, Florida and Judy Peludat of New Smyrna Beach. She also leaves behind eight grandchildren: Robyn Contract (Eli Varon), Chase Gordon, Ashley Gordon, Danielle Peludat, Shane Peludat (Kyndra), Craig Peludat, Brian Nitsch, Chris Nitsch, and one great-grandchild, Lexi Varon. After a private family service, Mrs. Nitsch will be interred with her late husband, Al, in Arlington National Cemetery.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019