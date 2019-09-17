Home

Dorothy "Dottie" Pomeroy


1932 - 2019
Dorothy "Dottie" Pomeroy Obituary
Dorothy "Dottie" Pomeroy
September 14, 2019
Mrs. Dorothy "Dottie" Pomeroy, age 87, formerly of Orange City, went to her Lord on September 14, 2019 and now joins her husband, Roger. She will be deeply missed by her son Dale (Julie) Pomeroy; granddaughters, Christine (Jacob Andre) Pomeroy and Cindy (Rob) Jones; 5 great grandchildren; sister, Sandy Parker. To share a photo, memory and sign the family's online guestbook please visit www.stegengafuneralchapel.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 17 to Sept. 22, 2019
