Dorothy "Doti" Rivera

05/24/1959 - 07/29/2020

Dorothy "Doti" Rivera, 81, of Deltona, Florida, passed away peacefully at 6am July 29th, 2020 in Advent Hospice after her body shut down from multiple aliments. She leaves behind her sons, Miguel "Mickey" Rivera Jr., Gregory Peter Rivera (Lesa) & Cheeto Rivera; her sister Janet Damiata (Mario); and her sister, Peggy Pitt (Walter); & multiple nieces, nephews, & cousins. Doti was born in New York City, but moved to Bridgeport, Connecticut soon after. She was the eldest of seven children & not only the older sister but at most times the caregiver. Doti met her husband Miguel Rivera while working at the Stratfield Hotel in Bridgeport, Connecticut. They instantly fell in love and were married soon after. Mostly a homemaker, Doti had different jobs throughout her life, working at book stores, libraries, and doing community work. She was also a foster mother for many years while living in Bridgeport. She moved her family to Florida in 1988. She worked for Volusia County Schools, libraries, & the courthouse. Doti was a devout Christian & a light on to the world. She loved to help people & give her heart without expecting anything in return. Doti was a two time breast cancer survivor. She had been in out of the hospital for the past two years & every time worked to get stronger than the next. She would always joke about if she could only go to a store & buy a new body she would be fine. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met and she will missed by many. Love & Lollipops. No Memorial Service is planned at this time.



