Dorothy Simmons
04/19/1920 - 05/15/2020
Dorothy Wyvill Simmons, 100, passed peacefully in her home on Friday, May 15, 2020. Originally from Maryland, Dorothy was a devoted wife of over 53 years to Eddie, mother to Ellen and Earl, as well as a grandparent to three generations. She moved to Daytona Beach, FL in the early 1950's and subsequently to Tallahassee, FL in 2012. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, playing bridge, and Bible study. Dorothy devoted much of her life to being the family historian, fully researching her family tree and leaving behind meticulous records for future generations. She was an active member of Community Methodist Church of Daytona Beach for many years. Dorothy was always giving of her time. She volunteered at Halifax Hospital Cancer Library in addition to being nationally recognized for her volunteer service, transcribing books into Braille for the blind. Dorothy is survived by her granddaughter, Lorra Battle and partner John Sheridan, grandson, Edward Hardeman, great-granddaughter, Sarah Battle and husband, Nathanael Mullins, as well as two great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Josiah. Dorothy is also survived by many Nieces, Nephews cousins and friends. Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be given at www.bevisfh.com.
04/19/1920 - 05/15/2020
Dorothy Wyvill Simmons, 100, passed peacefully in her home on Friday, May 15, 2020. Originally from Maryland, Dorothy was a devoted wife of over 53 years to Eddie, mother to Ellen and Earl, as well as a grandparent to three generations. She moved to Daytona Beach, FL in the early 1950's and subsequently to Tallahassee, FL in 2012. Her favorite pastimes were spending time with her family, playing bridge, and Bible study. Dorothy devoted much of her life to being the family historian, fully researching her family tree and leaving behind meticulous records for future generations. She was an active member of Community Methodist Church of Daytona Beach for many years. Dorothy was always giving of her time. She volunteered at Halifax Hospital Cancer Library in addition to being nationally recognized for her volunteer service, transcribing books into Braille for the blind. Dorothy is survived by her granddaughter, Lorra Battle and partner John Sheridan, grandson, Edward Hardeman, great-granddaughter, Sarah Battle and husband, Nathanael Mullins, as well as two great-great-grandchildren, Hunter and Josiah. Dorothy is also survived by many Nieces, Nephews cousins and friends. Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee is handling the arrangements. Condolences can be given at www.bevisfh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 21 to May 22, 2020.