CRAIG FLAGLER PALMS FUNERAL HOME - Flagler
511 OLD KINGS ROAD SOUTH
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
(386) 439-5400
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Club House
Grand Haven, FL
View Map
Dorothy Smith McInnis


1949 - 2019
Dorothy Smith McInnis Obituary
Dorothy Smith McInnis
Nov. 12, 1949 - Nov. 4, 2019
Dorothy Smith McInnis, of Palm Coast, passed away November 4, 2019 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House at the age of 69. Mrs. McInnis was born November 12, 1949 in Hartford, CT, to Ronald and Loriel Buck Smith. She grew up in West Hartford, and at the age of seven, moved to Summit, New Jersey. She was a 1967 graduate of Summit High School. Following high school, she studied theatre arts at Rollins College, with the ambition of being on Broadway. She loved show tunes, The Beatles, dancing and singing. Mrs. McInnis moved to Manhattan, joining Bell System in 1969. She had a very successful career rising to the position of Training Center Manager, overseeing the operations of several training centers for Lucent Technologies. Following an industrious career, Mrs. McInnis retired in1999 and moved permanently to Palm Coast. She was an avid reader, Jeopardy watcher, lover of Tudor history and supporter of the arts as a former member of the Choral Arts Society. She was an accomplished golfer, former women's golf champion at Cypress Knoll, and until her passing, was the membership chairman of the Grand Haven Women's Golf Association. She loved animals, especially her cats. She is survived by her husband of 29 years, John "Jack" McInnis, whom she married December 9, 1989; one sister, Suanne Smith Knight; nine nieces and nephews, Stephen (Hilary) Knight, Jonathan (Tara) Knight, Christopher (Suzanne) Knight, Jeffrey (Heidi) Knight, Gregory (Claudia) Knight, Robert (Nellie) Knight, Lori (Jay) Catubig, Matthew (Laura) Smith, and Jennifer (Peter) Jackman; two sisters-in-law, Sally Smith, and Mary McInnis and a brother-in-law, Eugene McInnis. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ronald C. Smith. A Celebration of her life will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 12:00 PM at the Club House in Grand Haven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Arrangements are in the care of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to www.craigflaglerpalms.com.


Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019
