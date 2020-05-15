Dorothy Stuart Conyers
1935 - 2020
Dorothy Stuart Conyers
October 31, 1935 - May 6, 2020
Dorothy Stuart Conyers, 84, Daytona Beach, died May 6, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Alex Stuart and Lavenia Ramsey. She was born October 31, 1935 in St. Simon Island, Georgia. She relocated to Daytona Beach where she graduated from Campbell St. Jr/Senior High School Class of 1954. She received her LPN licenses in 1963. She was married to the late Ralph Conyers Jr. They both raised their children and helped raised their grandchildren. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church. Dorothy spent over 30 years in the nursing field. After retiring in 1985 she opened an assistant living in her home with her late husband Ralph Conyers Jr. Dorothy had a passion for the elderly in her community. She enjoyed fishing, traveling, football and listening to music. She was preceded in death by her husband Ralph Conyers Jr; her infant daughter; brother Thomas Ramsey; uncle Timothy Ponder; aunt Alethia Ponder and great-grandson Angel Riley. She leaves to cherish her memory two children: Sheila Gordon and Darrell (Betty) Lowe all of Daytona Beach: two grandchildren Jillease, Lenzell Riley and Leshawn (Amanda) Newberry; three great-grandchildren Zhane McCloud, Tj Riley and Zaela Riley; her extended Conyers family; good friend Carolyn Jones; two God-daughters Vickie Russ and Shantarica Mcdonald-Taylor and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation was held at Pinello Funeral Home, 1036 Derbyshire Rd., Daytona Beach, Friday, May 15, 2020. The funeral service will be today, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor Jeffery D. Robinson Sr. Officiating. Service for immediate family only. Arrangements are entrusted to Pinello Funeral Home.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Visitation
Pinello Funeral Home
MAY
16
Funeral service
Mount Carmel Missionary Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
