Dorsey Boyd Greene, Jr.
08/28/1930 - 07/29/2019
Dorsey Boyd Greene, Jr., age 88, passed through the veil on July 29, 2019 while residing at Cadence Marietta Senior Living. Born August 28, 1930 in Pacolet Mills, South Carolina, to his well-respected parents Dorsey Boyd and Esther (Sparks) Greene. He married Betty Josephine Hodge on July 14, 1951, in Pacolet, South Carolina. They were sealed for time and all eternity in 1970 in the Idaho Falls Idaho Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Dorsey is survived by wife Josephine and children: Dorsey (De Ann) Greene of South Jordan, Utah, Ann Marie (Noel) Jensen of Fort Collins, Colorado, Gloria (John) Markham of Kennesaw, Georgia, and daughter-in-law, Jonna Greene Meschke of Winter Haven, Florida. Dorsey was blessed with 16 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. He also leaves behind his beloved nieces, Myra Soderlund, Kay Bogan, and Nancy Roberts, all of South Carolina. Dorsey was preceded in death by his son, Kurt Douglas Greene, his parents Dorsey Boyd Sr. and Esther Greene, sister, Sarah Catherine Mabry Harmon, brother, James Hoyt Greene, and two nephews, Frank Mabry and Neil Hoyt Greene. Dorsey attended The Citadel, a military college in Charleston, South Carolina, where he played the bugle, majored in accounting, and graduated as a First Lieutenant with the U.S. Army. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam and throughout his military service was awarded the following medals and commendations: Meritorious Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Honor Medal (1st Class), Vietnam Services Medal, Bronze Star Medal, 2 O/S Bars, Air Medal, Combat Infantryman's Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Army of Occupation Medal (Germany). Dorsey loved to learn and received an MBA from Syracuse University and an Ed.D. from Stetson University. He was inducted as a Mason in South Carolina in 1955. While serving with the U.S. Army, Dorsey spent a total of six years in Germany, two years in Uruguay (which necessitated his learning Spanish), and one year in Vietnam. He also served in Kentucky, Texas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, New York, Virginia (The Pentagon), South Carolina, and Maryland. Dorsey became a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1967 while living in Camillus, New York, and was an active member for the remainder of his life. One of his greatest loves was teaching the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Received Patriarchal Blessing Sep 1968. Baptized April 1967. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 3rd at 10am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in DeLand. Burial will follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019