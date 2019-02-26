|
Dottie Stose
01/14/1940 - 02/21/2019
Dottie Schniepp Stose went peacefully to the Lord on February 21, 2019, with her husband of 59 years by her side. Dottie was born on January 14, 1940, the eldest of three, to Ronald M. and Dorothy P. Schniepp, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Growing up in suburban Philadelphia, she graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1957 and from Jefferson Medical School of Nursing in 1960, where she earned her R.N. degree. While in school, she met Willis G. Stose, who was a medical student at Jefferson Medical College. They were married on May 5, 1960. Following her graduation from Jefferson, she worked as an emergency room nurse at the Delaware County Hospital. Their first son, Willis. G. Stose, Jr. (Gil) was born in April of 1961, after which Dottie retired from nursing to raise her family. In November of 1962, the family moved to Elizabethtown, Pennsylvania, where her husband continued his Orthopaedic training at the State Hospital For Crippled Children. It was there that their second son, Mark, was born. The family moved to Daytona Beach in July of 1964. Their third son, Keith, was born in August of 1965, and their daughter, Kirin, was born in November of 1972. In addition to being a two-time breast cancer survivor, Dottie was plagued with numerous medical issues during her lifetime. In spite of her ills, she soldiered on to raise her family and to enjoy many outdoor and physical activities such as horseback riding, snow and water skiing, scuba diving, sailing, hiking and spending time surrounded by nature. She also had a deep passion for flowers and gardening as well as cooking for her family and friends. After raising the family, the couple split their time between Daytona Beach and Highlands, North Carolina, where Dottie was able to fully pursue her love of the outdoors, especially the native plants of North Carolina. She is predeceased in death by her father, Ronald Schniepp, and survived by her mother, Dorothy, and her husband, Willis. She is also survived by her brother, Barry (Marcia) and sister, Charlene (James), and by her son, Gil (Anicruz) and his two daughters, Dillon and Riley, by son, Mark (Mary), and their daughter, Mary Katherine, by son, Keith (Donna) and their daughter, Leighanne and their son, Christopher and his two children, Jamison and Gatlin, and by daughter, Kirin, and her husband Gary. She is further survived by her beloved dogs, Maya and Isabella. The public is invited to celebrate her life during a family gathering at Haigh-Black Funeral Home at 167 Vining Ct., Ormond Beach, FL on March 2, 2019 from 1:30 - 3:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that a donation be made to the Halifax Humane Society, 2364 LPGA Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL 32124.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019