Douglas Edison Carrier


Douglas Edison Carrier Obituary
Douglas Edison Carrier
08/29/1944 - 04/20/2019
Saturday April 20, 2019, Douglas passed away. He died, at the age of 74 as a resident of Ormond Beach. Born in Randolph, VT, Doug and his wife moved to Florida in 1985 from New Hampshire. Douglas Served in The US Army National Guard from 1961 to 1964. He worked in the printing business, at Avis as a car rental manager, with the Council on Aging, with the Meals on Wheels, and retired from being an EKG tech for Ormond Memorial Hospital in 2008. Doug was lovingly known as Big Ole Papa to his great grandchildren. You would usually find him with a contagious smile, singing, and listening to music. He enjoyed concerts at Silver Springs and going up North every year to visit family & friends with his lifelong love Denise. He left a legacy caring for his family, friends, and sharing amazing laughs. He is survived by his wife of 57 years Denise Carrier; daughters: Donna Weeks, Sheree Rogers, and Sharon Zavasky; grandchildren Scott, Douglas, Angela, and Krystle, as well as 12 great grandchildren. A Celebration of Life has been planned at Tomoka Christian Church on May 4, 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2019
