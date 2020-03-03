Home

Celebration of Life
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Osweiler residence
Maytown Road
Oak Hill, FL
Douglas Jay Harper


1964 - 2020
Douglas Jay Harper Obituary
Douglas Jay Harper
August 6, 1964 - March 1, 2020
Douglas Jay Harper, 55, Edgewater, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Doug was born in New Smyrna Beach and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a roofer for A & A Metal Roofing of Central Florida and enjoyed hunting, fishing and scalloping. He is survived by his parents, Stanley A. and Kathryne Harper of Edgewater; two brothers, Danny (Cheryl) of Port Orange and Donald (Chris) of Andersonville, TN; one sister, Donna Marie (Robert) Mathen of Edgewater; sister-in-law, Maridene Harper of Port Orange and several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Harper in January, 2020. Celebration of Life will be 12 Noon, Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Osweiler residence on Maytown Road in Oak Hill. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
