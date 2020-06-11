Douglas "Doug" Lowell Jackson

August 4, 1957 - May 24, 2020

Douglas "Doug" Lowell Jackson, 62, passed away peacefully at his home in Oak Hill, FL on May 24, 2020. Born in Milwaukee, WI to Lowell and Marion Jackson, Doug grew up in McFarland, WI along with his older sister, Debbie and two younger brothers, Dennis and David. After graduating from McFarland High School, Doug enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Oorah! Eventually making his way to Daytona Beach, Doug was the owner of Pro Steel, Inc., a successful construction company that erected steel buildings throughout the state of Florida.

Doug was a self-proclaimed expert at most things. If he didn't know something, he quite convincingly made it up. He loved all things Mosquito Lagoon. Doug was an Indian mound aficionado and enjoyed collecting treasures. An avid outdoorsman, Doug relished sharing his love of fishing with everyone he met. If you had the privilege of fishing with him, chances are you caught the biggest fish of your life!

Doug loved pushing boundaries, catching the sunrise, and the Green Bay Packers. As hard headed as they come, the rules did not apply to Doug and he certainly did things his own way. Doug lived a very colorful life, but his favorite role by far was that of Papa and Grandpa Doug.

He is predeceased by his father, Lowell; brother, Dennis; sister, Debbie; and son, Eric. He is survived by his mother, Marion; brother, David; daughter, Dawn (Jason); grandsons, Cole and Calvin; nephew, Lucas; nieces Chelsey and Alicia, and his beloved dog, Jax.

A celebration of life will be held at Jackson Hole RV-Fish Camp, 457 River Road, Oak Hill, FL on Saturday, July 11 at 6 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doug's memory to Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL 32132.

"No matter where you go, there you are."



