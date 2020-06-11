Douglas Lowell "Doug" Jackson
1957 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas "Doug" Lowell Jackson
August 4, 1957 - May 24, 2020
Douglas "Doug" Lowell Jackson, 62, passed away peacefully at his home in Oak Hill, FL on May 24, 2020. Born in Milwaukee, WI to Lowell and Marion Jackson, Doug grew up in McFarland, WI along with his older sister, Debbie and two younger brothers, Dennis and David. After graduating from McFarland High School, Doug enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps. Oorah! Eventually making his way to Daytona Beach, Doug was the owner of Pro Steel, Inc., a successful construction company that erected steel buildings throughout the state of Florida.
Doug was a self-proclaimed expert at most things. If he didn't know something, he quite convincingly made it up. He loved all things Mosquito Lagoon. Doug was an Indian mound aficionado and enjoyed collecting treasures. An avid outdoorsman, Doug relished sharing his love of fishing with everyone he met. If you had the privilege of fishing with him, chances are you caught the biggest fish of your life!
Doug loved pushing boundaries, catching the sunrise, and the Green Bay Packers. As hard headed as they come, the rules did not apply to Doug and he certainly did things his own way. Doug lived a very colorful life, but his favorite role by far was that of Papa and Grandpa Doug.
He is predeceased by his father, Lowell; brother, Dennis; sister, Debbie; and son, Eric. He is survived by his mother, Marion; brother, David; daughter, Dawn (Jason); grandsons, Cole and Calvin; nephew, Lucas; nieces Chelsey and Alicia, and his beloved dog, Jax.
A celebration of life will be held at Jackson Hole RV-Fish Camp, 457 River Road, Oak Hill, FL on Saturday, July 11 at 6 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Doug's memory to Edgewater Animal Shelter, 605 Mango Tree Drive, Edgewater, FL 32132.
"No matter where you go, there you are."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baldwin Brothers Funerals & Cremations
One North Causeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169
(386) 957-1693
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved