Douglas Powell
July 7, 2019
Douglas Powell was born in Pelham, NC to the late James Powell and Odell Powell. He proudly served 26 years as a Hospital Corpsman in the U.S. Navy, where he achieved the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer, the highest rank for an enlisted man. He served time with the U.S. Marines, on several ships, in base medical clinics and he retired from the Naval Hospital in Beaufort, SC where he was the Command Master Chief. After leaving the service and moving to Ormond Beach, Douglas continued to work in several fields. When he finally gave up working, he was a regular and valued volunteer at the Jewish Federation's Jerry Doliner Food Bank. He enjoyed playing softball and played on local recreational teams including the Beach Boys Senior traveling team. Battling cancer for the past 3 years, Douglas passed on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Douglas is predeceased by his two daughters, Sonja and Roxanne, and three brothers: Jimmy, Billy and Donnie. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Rosemary Stiteler Powell, his son Douglas Wayne, Jr., two grandsons Clay "Eddie" Sapp (Becca) and Sean Sapp, and a great-grandson Brodie Sapp. He is also survived by three sisters: Faye (Max), Lillie, and Anne (Jim). Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Friday July 12, 2019 at Lohman Funeral Home, 733 W. Granada Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL 32174. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00pm. Full Military Honors will be held at Smicksburg Cemetery, Smicksburg PA. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to . Arrangements are under the careful direction of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 9 to July 11, 2019