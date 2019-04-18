|
|
Douglas V. Switzer
07/08/1938 - 04/09/2019
Douglas was born in Lansing, MI, son of David G. Switzer and Verna Hutchinson Switzer. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Alyce M. Switzer, and one brother, David A. Switzer. He also leaves behind 5 children: Jennifer Whalley, Julie Koncyk, Steven Switzer, Diane Chupak, Daniel Switzer and four grandchildren: Nicole Whalley, Kyle Whalley, Trisha Switzer and Cruz Anne Switzer. Douglas graduated from Sexton High School in the city of his birth and earned his degrees in Business and Finance at Cranbrooke U. of Michigan. He was a long standing member of the Michigan National Guard. Employed right out of high school as a draftsman for Motor Wheel Corp., a subsidiary of Goodyear Corp., he retired as part owner of Motor Wheel Corporation and as President of Alumitech Wheel Corp. in Somerset, KY. After retirement, he and his wife moved to Florida and he became a substitute teacher for Atlantic High School in Port Orange, FL. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed a good game of cards. A loving husband and father who will be greatly missed. Our family would like to offer special praise for the angels who cared for Douglas at Halifax Health Hospice of Port Orange, FL. He was treated not only with professional care, but with dignity and kindness. Donations may be made in his name.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 18 to Apr. 21, 2019