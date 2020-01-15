|
|
Douglas W. Powell Jr.
Nov. 4, 1968 - Jan. 10, 2020
Douglas W. Powell, Jr., 51, passed away suddenly at his residence in Palm Coast on Friday, January 10, 2020. A Visitation will be held from 11:00am until 12:00pm Friday, January 17, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Friday, January 17, 2020 in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. Burial will be held in Pennsylvania with services under the care of Bauer Bly Funeral Home, Dayton, PA.
Doug was born on November 4, 1968 at the Naval Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida to Douglas and Rosemary Powell. With his father being in the Navy, he grew up in many different states. In his early years he enjoyed playing football and baseball. After settling in Florida he graduated from Seabreeze High School where he was on the Varsity soccer team. After a couple interim jobs, he became a Firefighter/EMT. He worked at Holly Hill Fire, Daytona Beach Fire and then Volusia County Fire Rescue until his retirement in 2016. He dedicated 25 years to the fire department.
Doug was preceded in death by his father, Douglas, Sr., as well as his two sisters, Sonja and Roxanne. He is survived by his mother, Rosemary Powell of Ormond Beach; two nephews, Eddie Sapp (Becca) and Sean Sapp; great nephew, Brodie Sapp and many aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom he loved dearly. He also left behind his best buddy, a Great Dane named Ellwood. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020