Dudley B. Hill
03/05/2019
DUDLEY B. HILL, 71, passed away at home in DeLand , FL, March 5. He was born in Washington, DC. to the late William G. Hill and Clare Kenner Hill. Dudley was a Vietnam Vet. He liked lots of horsepower and had the "need for speed". He was the President and Manager for Miami Transfer Co and Florida Rigging & Crane Co in Orlando. Dudley was also a commercial real estate sales broker and a general partner in several citrus grove partnerships. He enjoyed his Harley and several vintage automobiles. He is survived by his son, Christopher (Mount Pleasant, SC), grandson, Tyler (Frederick, MD) and brothers William (Cedar Crest, NM) and Ridgley (Ijamsville, MD) and his beloved cat, Buddy.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019