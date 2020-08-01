Dudley B. Thomas
October 29, 1933 - July 26, 2020
Dudley B. Thomas, 86, passed away on July 26, 2020. He was born into a theatrical family on October 29, 1933. Raised in Manhattan, he made his Broadway debut in George Abbot's KISS & TELL in 1944. He graduated from Trinity Episcopal High School in New York City in 1951 and from Washington & Lee University in 1955. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. In 1956, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served as a corporal at the Marine Corps Barracks, Washington, D.C. In 1957, he married Elisabeth "Betsy" Platt of Rochester, New York, his life partner of 63 years, to whom he declared they were going to marry the day they met. Upon his honorable discharge from the Marine Corps, he began a newspaper career at the Washington Post that spanned 5 decades in Virginia, New Jersey, and Ohio and concluded at the Bridgeport Connecticut Post where he was publisher. Along the way, he graduated from George Washington University with a L.L.B. and was admitted to the Virginia State Bar. Dudley and Betsy raised, trained and showed various breeds of dogs from Mastiff's to Corgi's to Silky Terriers. In retirement in Palm Coast, he was active in the Palm Coast Yacht Club where he served on the board, and the Palm Coast Duplicate Bridge Club. A man of many interests, he was an avid boater, tennis player and golfer as well as a Ham radio code operator and a painter of miniature soldiers. He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League Flagler County Detachment 876. When asked what had influenced his life the most, he always answered, "my beloved wife Betsy and the United States Marine Corps, in that order." A lifelong Episcopalian, he was a communicant of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Palm Coast, Florida where he had headed the stewardship committee and was a member of the Brotherhood of St. Andrew. In addition to Betsy, he is survived by his son Gregory; daughter-in-law, Rowena; three grandchildren: Connor, Allegra and Ella of Huntington Beach, California and his son Thomas "Tup" and his life partner John Protos of Armonk, New York. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Endowment Fund of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Palm Coast. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
