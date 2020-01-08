|
|
Dustin Jeffrey Sanders
Feb. 16, 1981 - Dec. 12, 2019
Dustin Jeffrey Sanders 38, of New Smyrna Beach left us to early and unexpectedly. His untimely death left behind many family and friends who loved him dearly. Dustin was born in Fullerton, CA and resided in California, Oregon, Las Vegas and Florida. Dustin was a very gifted and multi talented man. Dustin played 5 instruments. Dustin seemed most happy when singing and playing his guitar in church. Dustin is survived by his son, Elijah Christian Steller Sanders Dorman. His mother Rochelle Sharp. Stepmother Diane Malaquias. Two brothers, Sean and Jordan Sanders. Two sisters, Ashley Spinella and Danielle Sanders. Aunts Robin Sharp and Cathy Thornton. Grandparents, William and Nancy Sharp and Euvon and Jeanette Sanders. A Memorial "Celebration of Life" service will be held at Horizon Church, 700 Reed Canal rd., So. Daytona Beach, FL on Saturday January 18th, 2020 at 2pm.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020