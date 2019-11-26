|
|
Dwaymon Stephon Williams, Sr.
Nov. 16, 1964 - Nov. 19, 2019
The Celebration of life will be 11am Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Greater Refuge Church, 316 S. Adelle Ave., DeLand, FL. 32720, Bishop James Darby, Pastor. Pastor William Brinson will deliver the eulogy. Interment will immediately follow at Union Cemetery, 1645 W. Euclid Ave. DeLand, FL. 32720. Visitation Hours are 4-7pm Friday, November 29, 2019 at ADJ Unity Funeral Home 105 W. New Hampshire Ave. DeLand, FL.. Dwaymon Stephon Williams was born November 16, 1964 to the late T. Moses and Marietta Williams in Ft. Pierce, Florida. He was reared in Anthony, FL and DeLand. He received his education through Marion County School system and graduated from DeLand High School Class of 1982. Following high school, Dwaymon enlisted in the U. S. Army wherein he served a period of 2 years before his discharge. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandson Deandre Stephon Williams. On Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Hospice Care Center, Orange City, Florida, Dwaymon surrounded by his family transitioned from this life. Leaving to forever cherish so many memories, a loving and devoted wife of 25 years, Elona (Lotrice); sons, Fred (Shasta), Dwaymon Jr. and Pastor Chelvis (Sade) Williams; daughters, Fonta Smith and Fadria (Fay Faye) Williams; grandchildren, Tatiana Gray, Andre Britt, Deandre Waton, Dinira Hamilton, Jasmine, Chelden, Josiah and Sariyah Williams; sisters, Tina (Tony) Watkins, Melissa (Charles) Lacey, Erica (Frank) Jordan and Shelia; brother, Moses Williams Jr.; a brother by another mother, Walter Quick; goddaughter, Inesha Edwards; godson, Dylan Quick; aunts, Evelyn (David) Myles, Gloria and Ollie Mae Butler, Angela; uncles, Milton (Jackie), David (Tammy), Joe Murphy and Van Johnson and a host of other loving relatives and sorrowing friends. Log on to ADJUnity.com for full obituary
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019