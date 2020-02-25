|
|
Dwight Howland Phelps, III
7/6/1930 - 2/23/2020
Dwight Howland Phelps III, 89, of Pierson went to be with the Lord Feb. 23, 2020 at Emory L. Bennett Veterans nursing home. He was retired from Ronald Jones Ferneries. He was born in Connecticut. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Judy. He has one daughter Tammie Thibodeau and six stepchildren Jimmy Johnson, Jarice Strickland, Joshua Johnson, Nancy Gilbert, John Neuhaus, Richard Neuhaus, and 12 grandchildren. Services will be Thursday Feb. 27, at Community Christian Assembly, Pierson at 2 o'clock with viewing one hour before. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020