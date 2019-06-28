Home

June 25, 2019
Dwight R Wendt passed away peacefully June 25, 2019 at the age of 75. He was preceded in death by his wife Sandra Wendt, brother Dean Wendt, and nephew Mike. Survived by sister Donna Heyburn, brother Jerry Wendt (Sharon); children: Raylene Wendt, Bryon (Bert), Penny Hoffman (Jayme), Curtis (Cindy), Tim. Grandchildren: Sierra (Michael), Chelcea (Shaun), Alyssa (Robert), Michael, Tony, Justin, Kaylab, Ben, Paul, Christa (Dan), Pam (Sean), Jim (Kasey) and Tessa (John). Twenty-three great grandchildren, 1 great great granddaughter, 2 nephews and 1 niece. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in Dwight's name to The Parkinson's Foundation. https://www.parkinson.org. A Celebration of Life gathering to be announced. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 28 to June 30, 2019
