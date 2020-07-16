E. Bailine Brown
March 27, 1937 - July 8, 2020
E. Bailine Brown, 83, of Port Orange, Florida, passed away on July 8, 2020, from COVID-19. She was born in Wilmington, Delaware to the late Lewis and Ann Margolin. She attended business school and worked in banking prior to her marriage on March 27, 1960 to Edward Warren Brown. Bailine and Ed enjoyed a long and happy marriage and raised their family in Wilmington, Delaware.
Following the birth of their son and daughter, Bailine worked as a teacher at the Early Childhood Center in Wilmington, and then at the Oaks Academy in South Daytona following their move to Port Orange in 1998. Above all, she was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who treasured her family. She loved the beach, boating, target shooting, and working in her garden. Her family takes comfort in the hope that she is reunited with Ed, the love of her life, who passed away in 2018. Those left to mourn her memory are her son and daughter-in-law, Ron and Edna Brown, her grandsons, Ryan and Zach Brown, and her daughter, Lisa Brown. She was surrounded by the loving care of the dedicated nursing staff at Bishop's Glen as she passed from this world. While her family could not be with her due to the pandemic, one special nurse made certain she was not alone. A million thank you's will never convey our gratitude. A private memorial service will be planned at a later date. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.