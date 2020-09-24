E. Raymond Platig
03/29/1924 - 09/07/2020
E. Raymond ("Ray") Platig, age 96, of Holly Hill, Florida, died after a short illness on September 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 26 years, Carol Lively Platig, who still resides in Holly Hill.
Ray expressed his love for the United States of America in a variety of ways, first as a member of the Army Air Corps during World War II and eventually as department head at the U.S. Department of State where he worked for nearly 30 years until his retirement in 1989. Even after leaving public service, Dr. Platig closely followed world affairs and made his political opinions known with frequently published newspaper Op Ed pieces.
Besides his country, Ray was also devoted to family. He made a point of keeping in touch with his two children, Harve J. Platig of Atlanta GA and Betsy P. Cosmos of Jacksonville NC, no matter how careers and circumstances might cause the family to move to various locations. Ray was willing to travel great distances and rearrange his schedule so that he could attend important family events and lend his support. He dearly loved his daughter-in-law, Peggy, and his son-in-law, John, and then was thrilled to become a grandfather to John and Catherine Platig and Josh Cosmos. In recent years Ray also had the joy of becoming a great-grandfather to Isabel Enck as well as Henry and Ian Platig.
A memorial at Arlington National Cemetery will be planned at a future time. Condolences may be added on https://www.alavondirectcremationservice.com/obituaries/
Ray will certainly be missed by family, extended family and friends.