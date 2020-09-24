1/1
E. Raymond Platig
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Raymond Platig
03/29/1924 - 09/07/2020
E. Raymond ("Ray") Platig, age 96, of Holly Hill, Florida, died after a short illness on September 7, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 26 years, Carol Lively Platig, who still resides in Holly Hill.
Ray expressed his love for the United States of America in a variety of ways, first as a member of the Army Air Corps during World War II and eventually as department head at the U.S. Department of State where he worked for nearly 30 years until his retirement in 1989. Even after leaving public service, Dr. Platig closely followed world affairs and made his political opinions known with frequently published newspaper Op Ed pieces.
Besides his country, Ray was also devoted to family. He made a point of keeping in touch with his two children, Harve J. Platig of Atlanta GA and Betsy P. Cosmos of Jacksonville NC, no matter how careers and circumstances might cause the family to move to various locations. Ray was willing to travel great distances and rearrange his schedule so that he could attend important family events and lend his support. He dearly loved his daughter-in-law, Peggy, and his son-in-law, John, and then was thrilled to become a grandfather to John and Catherine Platig and Josh Cosmos. In recent years Ray also had the joy of becoming a great-grandfather to Isabel Enck as well as Henry and Ian Platig.
A memorial at Arlington National Cemetery will be planned at a future time. Condolences may be added on https://www.alavondirectcremationservice.com/obituaries/ Ray will certainly be missed by family, extended family and friends.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Alavon Direct Cremation Service
731 Beville Rd.
South Daytona, FL 32119
386-322-2510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved