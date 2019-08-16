|
Earl Russell Hunter
May 5, 1928 - August 9, 2019
Earl Russell Hunter Retired Lt. Colonial USMC aged 91, died peacefully at home on August 9, 2019. Earl was born May 5, 1928 in Osteen, FL to the late Travis Crockett Hunter of El Paso, Texas and Hildred Hagerty of Chicago, IL.
Earl was an avid golfer, golfing better than his age up to the very end, with 7 hole in ones to his credit. He always loved traveling, was an amazing yachtsman, loved slot machines and adored betting and playing cards with his friends. Earl graduated from Deland High School in 1945 where he played football and enjoyed being a ranch hand in his spare time. Earl joined the USMC for two years, attended FSU, was a gymnast and then left college to reenlist in the Marines. He never looked back, he loved the USMC and once a marine, always a marine. Earl was awarded a Purple Heart, Legion of Merit with valor and many awards for his exemplary service. In 1953, Earl married the love of his life, Joanne Garcia Hunter, they were married for 64 years and embarked on the most incredible journey of service to country, GOD and family. They retired to Deland, FL in 1975 where they opened Virginia's Travel Agency with Virginia Hunter. They continued to travel and began a love affair with the sea. Together, Earl and Joanne became avid yacht-mates, joining Lake Beresford Yacht Club, where Earl became Commodore and Joanne, President of Ladies Auxiliary. Later moving to New Smyrna Beach and joining New Smyrna Yacht Club, where they furthered their love for traveling by sea. In 1992, they retired their sea legs to take up golf in Port Orange, FL. Earl is survived by his son, Craig Hunter; daughter, Caren Hunter; step granddaughter Suphisara Hunter; great granddaughter Jenafer Hunter; nephew, Glen Hunter and his wife Caroline, their daughter Sherilyn Hunter; niece, Carmen Schultz and her husband Tom, their children, Kelly, Jason, Stacy and Ragan; nephews Greg and David Garcia; Travis Crockett Hunter, several great nieces, nephews and close friends. There will be a military memorial service at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at 5525 US Highway 1, Mims, FL 32754 on September 6, 2019 at 12:30PM where Earl and Joanne will be interred together.Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019