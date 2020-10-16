1/1
Earl W. (Bill) Ziebarth Jr.
1934 - 2020
Earl W. (Bill) Ziebarth, Jr.
9/14/1934 - 9/29/2020
Earl W. (Bill) Ziebarth, Jr., 86 passed away on September 29, 2020. He was born and raised in Pierson, Florida and was a lifelong member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church. He graduated from Florida Southern College in 1957 and proudly served in the US Army for 31 years including 2 tours of duty on Vietnam. He retired from military service in 1985 as a Lieutenant Colonel. During his career he received several commendations, including the Bronze Star with 1st Oak Leaf Cluster. Upon completion of his active duty in 1973, he returned to Pierson and went back to work for his family business, Growers Supply Company until his retirement. Earl was also very active in his community and over the years served on the Pierson Town Council, the Pierson Volunteer Fire Department, Volusia County Soil and Water Conservation Board and numerous leadership positions in the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) including Commander of District 19. Earl was predeceased by his parents Earl W. and Dorothy M. Ziebarth and his sister Dorothy Ann Schamay. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Norma; sons Mark W. Ziebarth (Valerie) of Orlando, FL, Earl W. Ziebarth, III of Coconut Grove, FL; step-son Mark S. Ford of Lexington, KY; step-daughter DeeDee R. Keene (Howard) of Bardstown, KY, niece Susan Schamay; nephew Scott Schamay; grandchildren Tyler Ziebarth, Thomas Ziebarth, William Ziebarth, Tanner Ziebarth, Olivia Ziebarth, Adair Ziebarth, Courtney Ryan (Ben) and Andrew Ford and great-granddaughter Evelyn Mae Ryan. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 20th at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. Interment will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home DeLand is in charge.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
