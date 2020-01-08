|
Earlean Schram
July 3, 1939 - January 6, 2020
Frances Earlean Lonzway Schram, 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 3, 1939, in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late John Earl Lonzway and Roshay Virginia Lewis Lonzway and widow of Daniel Joseph Schram, Jr. She was a member of Ben Avon Baptist Church. Survivors include her children, Kathy Hopkins (Bruce) of Spartanburg, SC and Daniel Guy Schram (Pamela) of Chappells, SC; grandchildren, Katie, Amanda (Alex), Austin (Angela), Adam, Aaron, Joey, and Danny; great-grandchild, Elijah; and brother, Walt Saltis (Mary) of Oregon. Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Shep Bevis and The Rev. Scott Reynolds. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303. An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com. Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020