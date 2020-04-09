|
Earline Sylvia Phillips-Braswell
Oct. 1, 1933 - March 28, 2020
Mrs. Earline Sylvia Phillips-Braswell, 86 of Daytona Beach, FL, a retired registered Nurse, passed on Saturday morning, March 28th, 2020 at Advent Health hospital in Ormond Beach, FL, surrounded by her loved ones. Mrs. Phillips-Braswell was born on October 1, 1933 to her proud parents, Mr. & Mrs. James and Ollie Mae Philips of Daytona Beach, FL. She attended local schools in Volusia County, Keiser Elementary, a private school and Campbell High School where she graduated in the class of 1951. She was a beloved member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, Daytona Beach, FL, and she loved to worship and praise the LORD. The family will receive family members on Thursday April 9th, 2020, from 1 o'clock PM to 7 o'clock PM as well as Friday April 10th, 2020, from 11 o'clock AM to 2 o'clock PM located at 811 Grove Avenue Daytona Beach, FL 32117. The family will be receiving all forms of kindness, such as cards, flowers, foods and drinks items and any monetary donations directly to the executive caretaker and Power of Attorney, Ms. Tina Braswell. The family would like to express their gratitude and thankfulness for every call, text, card, and floral arrangements and your presence during our time of bereavement. Friday April 10th, 2020 Family viewing 4pm-5pm, Public viewing 5pm-7pm Chapel of Herbert Thompson Funeral Home
Service, Saturday April 11th, 2020 at 11am Greenwood Cemetery
Arrangements Entrusted to Herbert Thompson Funeral Home .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020