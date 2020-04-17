|
Early Francis (Frankie) Sink
Sept. 26, 1939 - April 13, 2020
On April 13, 2020 surrounded by his family Early Francis (Frankie) Sink went to heaven. Born September 26, 1939 in Mayodan, N.C. Frankie was the last of seven children born into a tobacco farming family. In later years his family moved to DeLand where his father started a painting and contracting business. Frankie later started his own business E.F.Sink Painting. May 29, 1960 he married his sweetheart Patricia Byrd a DeLand native, and together they had three daughters. Years later they purchased 16 beautiful acres in Ellijay GA and in 1991 they retired there and built a custom home big enough for the daughters and their families to spend Christmases and vacations. Frankie was an avid hunter and gun enthusiast , collecting modern and primitive guns. He taught Hunters Safety classes for the DeLand Optimist Club for many years. Not your average hunter, using some of his American Indian heritage skills he would tan the hides and hand craft tools from the bones of the animals he hunted. Once he was featured in Outdoor Life magazine with his black powder weapons wearing a leather suit made completely from the leather he had tanned. Frankie had a real love for Bow hunting and was an accomplished competitor in many archery competitions. Frankie loved fishing, Wood working and gardening. He passed these and many other life skills to his children and grandchildren. Left to cherish his memory wife Pat, daughters Darlene (Joe Belkey), April (Franklin Drury) and Mellissa. Grandchildren Buddy Wood (Lori), Joseph Belkey (Amy), Jessica Belkey (fiancé Joey Harris), Cody Scott (Lele) Kayla and Krista Drury. Great-grandchildren Trey and Emma Belkey and Ollie Wood. Memorial donations can be made to the NRA or .
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020