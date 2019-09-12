Home

R J GAINOUS FUNERAL HOME, Inc. - Daytona Beach
804 Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Blvd.
Daytona Beach, FL 32114
386-253-7686
Earnestine V. England


1924 - 2019
Earnestine V. England Obituary
Earnestine V. England
July 20, 1924 - August 29, 2019
Funeral services for Mrs. Earnestine V. England, 95, who passed on August 29, 2019, will be 11 AM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mt. Mission MB Church with reverend David Strapp, Pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Greenword cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 PM today, (Fri. Sept. 13) at RJ Gainous Funeral Home and from 9:30 AM until service time on Saturday at the church. Mrs. England was born on July 20, 1924, in New Smyrna Bch, FL to the late George and Juanita Gamble. She moved to Daytona Beach more than 50 years ago from Groveland, FL and attended the public schools of Volusia County. She was a tremendous cook and server that her boss nicknamed her, "Steamboat." She was employed at Peppers country Kitchen, Wiggins restaurant and O'Neal's One Stop Sandwich Shop. She was married to the late Howard England, Sr. She was a dedicated member of Mt. Mission MB Church, where she sang in the choir and was a member of the prayer band. She is survived by 7 children: Eunzell C. Hadley, Clinton Nelson (Devri), Charles G. England (JoAnn), Charletta England, Leona V. Marcus (David), Loretta B. Little and Howard England Jr., 1 sister: Georgia M. Smith; 38 grandchildren; 76 great-grandchildren; 26 great great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
