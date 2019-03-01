Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Pierson
Resources
More Obituaries for Ed Braddock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ed Norman Braddock


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ed Norman Braddock Obituary
Ed Norman Braddock
03/13/1934 - 03/01/2019
Ed Norman Braddock, 84 of Pierson, passed away March 1, 2019 at AdventHealth DeLand. He was born March 13, 1934 in Pierson and was a lifetime resident. Norman served in the United States Army and was a fern grower. He was a resident of First Baptist Church of Pierson and enjoyed hunting, baseball and spending time at the hunting camp with his friends. He was predeceased by his wife Lia in 1995. Survivors include sons Jimmy (Lori) Braddock of Pierson and Eddie (Mary Jane) Braddock of DeLeon Springs and grandchildren Tyler Braddock and Marcey (Lawton) Kramer. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7th at 11am at First Baptist Church of Pierson, with a visitation from 10-11am prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now