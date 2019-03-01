|
|
Ed Norman Braddock
03/13/1934 - 03/01/2019
Ed Norman Braddock, 84 of Pierson, passed away March 1, 2019 at AdventHealth DeLand. He was born March 13, 1934 in Pierson and was a lifetime resident. Norman served in the United States Army and was a fern grower. He was a resident of First Baptist Church of Pierson and enjoyed hunting, baseball and spending time at the hunting camp with his friends. He was predeceased by his wife Lia in 1995. Survivors include sons Jimmy (Lori) Braddock of Pierson and Eddie (Mary Jane) Braddock of DeLeon Springs and grandchildren Tyler Braddock and Marcey (Lawton) Kramer. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, March 7th at 11am at First Baptist Church of Pierson, with a visitation from 10-11am prior to the service. Burial will follow at Pierson United Methodist Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019