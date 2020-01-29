Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
(386) 677-0451
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM
Haigh-Black Funeral Home
167 Vining Court
Ormond Beach, FL 32176
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eddie Payne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eddie R. Payne


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eddie R. Payne Obituary
Eddie R. Payne
Sept. 5, 1937 - Jan. 18, 2020
Edward "Eddie" R. Payne, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away January 18, 2020, at the age of 82. Eddie was born on September 5, 1937, in Cawood, Ky., to the late Ed and Tevis Payne. He attended Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louisville, KY. Eddie worked as a Licensed Funeral Director at Haigh-Black Funeral Home for more than 40 years. Eddie had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile, love of storytelling and deeply loved his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Betty of 53 years, two daughters Dona Baker and husband Eric and Melissa Wunder and husband David, and three grandchildren Ryan Baker, Natalie Baker and Justin Wunder. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on February 8 at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eddie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -