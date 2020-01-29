|
|
Eddie R. Payne
Sept. 5, 1937 - Jan. 18, 2020
Edward "Eddie" R. Payne, of Ormond Beach, Fla., passed away January 18, 2020, at the age of 82. Eddie was born on September 5, 1937, in Cawood, Ky., to the late Ed and Tevis Payne. He attended Kentucky School of Mortuary Science in Louisville, KY. Eddie worked as a Licensed Funeral Director at Haigh-Black Funeral Home for more than 40 years. Eddie had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was known for his sense of humor, infectious smile, love of storytelling and deeply loved his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving wife Betty of 53 years, two daughters Dona Baker and husband Eric and Melissa Wunder and husband David, and three grandchildren Ryan Baker, Natalie Baker and Justin Wunder. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on February 8 at Haigh-Black Funeral Home, 167 Vining Court, Ormond Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2, 2020