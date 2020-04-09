|
Edgar C. Stanchfield
April 3, 2020
Edgar C. Stanchfield age 89 of Ormond Beach FL died at his home on Friday April 3. He moved to Ormond Beach FL from Avon CT in 1976 where he enjoyed many happy years. He was a retired meat cutter from Publix Supermarkets in Ormond By the Sea and the Trails of Ormond Beach. He enjoyed yard work and especially gardening. He had a huge backyard garden where he grew various vegetables. He took delight in sharing his crop with neighbors, friends and family. He was a skilled woodworker and made numerous pieces of furniture for the home and gifts for the family. He was a wonderful cook and baker. His specialties were homemade bread and desserts. He was an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He was a strong family man and loved being with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was an awesome man who will be sadly missed by his many friends, neighbors and family members. Survivors include his wife Mary Ellen of 26 years, a sister Leonora Dubay CT, three daughters; Cyndra Lewis and her husband Albert FL, Vickie LaBonte FL, Sheryl Stanchfield FL, a son Todd Stanchfield and his wife Elaine CO; two stepsons Matthew Babbin and wife Dina CT, David Babbin and wife Margarita CT, and two stepdaughters Kelley Babbin CT and Deborah Damen and husband Michael IL, 12 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren along with several nieces and nephews. In place of flowers a donation may be made to a . A memorial service will be held at a future time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Volusia Memorial-Port Orange. For online condolences go to: www.volusiamemorial.com.
