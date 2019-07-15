Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dale Woodward Funeral Home - Daytona Beach
167 Ridgewood Ave.
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 253-7601
Resources
More Obituaries for Edgar Poyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edgar W. Poyer


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edgar W. Poyer Obituary
Edgar W. Poyer
August 28, 1933 - January 31, 2019
Edgar W. Poyer, 85, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019. Mr. Poyer was born on August 28, 1933 to Jacob and Viola Poyer in Broadway, New Jersey. Growing up he enjoyed singing and yodeling. He loved listening to Johnny Cash, and riding on his motorcycle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his two daughters, Connie Boehning and Marie Wilson and his two grandsons, Robert Mardak and Frederick Boehning, Jr. A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32117 with Wiley Lowe, Minister officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making donations in Edgar's name to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida 32129. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 15 to July 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now