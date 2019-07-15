|
|
Edgar W. Poyer
August 28, 1933 - January 31, 2019
Edgar W. Poyer, 85, of Daytona Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2019. Mr. Poyer was born on August 28, 1933 to Jacob and Viola Poyer in Broadway, New Jersey. Growing up he enjoyed singing and yodeling. He loved listening to Johnny Cash, and riding on his motorcycle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Survivors include his two daughters, Connie Boehning and Marie Wilson and his two grandsons, Robert Mardak and Frederick Boehning, Jr. A Celebration of Life service will be held on July 27, 2019 at 11:00am at Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Avenue, Daytona Beach, Florida 32117 with Wiley Lowe, Minister officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests making donations in Edgar's name to Halifax Health Hospice of Volusia/Flagler, 3800 Woodbriar Trail, Port Orange, Florida 32129. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 15 to July 21, 2019