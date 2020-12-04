Edith M. GadsonHolly Hill - Celebration of Life for Mrs. Edith M. Gadson, 78, Holly Hill, FL, who was called home on Friday, November 27, 2020 will be 10AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Greater New Zion Primitive Baptist Church with Pastor David Strapp, officiating. There will be no Calling Hours. C D C GUIDANCE REQUIRES MASK AND SOCIALLY DISTANCING. Edith Mae Washington Gadson was born March 21, 1942. She enjoyed cooking, watering her flowers and playing her lottery numbers.. She leaves to treasure her loving memory her husband of 62 years: Leroy Gadson Sr.; 2 Sons: Leroy Gadson Jr, Anthony Craig Gadson; 3 Daughters: Edith L. Gadson, Janice Gadson, Kim Gadson; 8 Grandchildren: Anthony Gadson II, Angel Jones, Gregory White, Treasure Mathis, Precious Willis, Roshard Gadson, Mariano Garcia and Kyle Darby. 13 Great Grandchildren: Kiera Jones, Kianna Smith, Cierra White, Emanuel Smith, Brianna Gadson, Davion Willis, Kyler Willis, Joshua Jones, Anthony Gadson III, Admire Mathis, Dream Mathis, Royal Mathis and Kingsten Willis. 2 Great-Great grandchildren: Carl Jones and Gabrielle Stewart. 4 Sisters: Willie Jo Durden, Diedra Spencer, Valerie Washington, Myrtice Washington. 1 Brother: Bernard Washington. Edith also leaves to cherish her memory her extended loving family; Dr. Richard Snodgrass, Lori, Richard, Jr., Amy, Paul and Keri; other relatives and friends.