Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
More Obituaries for Edith Lang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith Margarete Lang

Edith Margarete Lang Obituary
Edith Margarete Lang
04/09/2019
Daytona Beach, FL - Edith Margarete Lang, 70, of Gull Circle North, passed Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Born in Cologne, Germany, Mrs. Lang moved to this area with her late husband, Manfred Karl Lang, from Flat Rock, NC. She enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters, Johanna and Eliza Tetley, her grandson, Logan Lang, and her sweet dog, Carle. She is also survived by two daughters, Verena Lang Tetley, Port Orange, and Vanessa Lang Upman, Scarsdale, NY; and a son, Patrick Lang, Hendersonville, NC.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019
