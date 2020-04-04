|
|
Edith (Edie) Scaramuzzino
11/18/1935 - 03/30/2020
Edie was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 18, 1935. She peacefully passed on March 30, 2020. She is preceded by husband of 61 years, (Sal), daughter Cherie, brother Jim and nephew Jim Jr. She and her family moved to FL in 1970. They lived in Orlando area until 2004 after retiring to Edgewater Landing. Edie loved her family, daughter Linda Morrow (Bob) of NSB; son-in-law Dr. Terry Neal; Granddaughter Tina Wingard (Seth) of Ormond Beach; grandson, Nick Davis of Edgewater; Justin Neal, Jenna Butler (Jace); great grandchildren, Logan and Cora Wingard, and Domonique Butler, Niece Rose Addis, nephew Louie. Edie loved the beach, loved to dance, sing, play cards, bacci ball, shop and to cook for family gatherings. Due to current physical distancing the family will plan a celebration of Edie's life in the conclusion of this crisis. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020