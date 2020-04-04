Home

POWERED BY

Services
Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
406 S. Orange Street
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
386-428-5757
Resources
More Obituaries for Edith Scaramuzzino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edith (Edie) Scaramuzzino


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edith (Edie) Scaramuzzino Obituary
Edith (Edie) Scaramuzzino
11/18/1935 - 03/30/2020
Edie was born in Philadelphia, PA on November 18, 1935. She peacefully passed on March 30, 2020. She is preceded by husband of 61 years, (Sal), daughter Cherie, brother Jim and nephew Jim Jr. She and her family moved to FL in 1970. They lived in Orlando area until 2004 after retiring to Edgewater Landing. Edie loved her family, daughter Linda Morrow (Bob) of NSB; son-in-law Dr. Terry Neal; Granddaughter Tina Wingard (Seth) of Ormond Beach; grandson, Nick Davis of Edgewater; Justin Neal, Jenna Butler (Jace); great grandchildren, Logan and Cora Wingard, and Domonique Butler, Niece Rose Addis, nephew Louie. Edie loved the beach, loved to dance, sing, play cards, bacci ball, shop and to cook for family gatherings. Due to current physical distancing the family will plan a celebration of Edie's life in the conclusion of this crisis. Condolences may be made online at www.settlewilderfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Settle-Wilder Funeral Home and Cremation Service - New Smyrna Beach
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -