Edmund Joseph Stepnowski
Jan. 8, 1930 - April 7, 2020
Edmund Joseph Stepnowski, of South Daytona, FL, formerly of Claymont, DE and York, PA, transitioned to eternal light the morning of April 7, 2020 after a short illness. At the time of his passing, he was at home with his wife, Jo and her daughter, Karen, at his side. Ed was the youngest of four children born to Bronislawa "Blanche" and Kazimierz Stepnowski in Wilmington, Delaware on January 8, 1930. He attended St. Hedwig's Catholic School in Wilmington. After graduation, he worked a few jobs before serving in the Army during the Korean War. Upon returning from Korea, he met his first wife, Leslie, and had four children. While employed at Ford Motor Company and Boeing Vertol, Ed attended LaSalle University at night earning his Bachelor's Degree. After completing his degree, Ed worked for the State of Delaware as a Purchasing Official, remaining in this field of work for most of his career. While working in York, PA at Emmons Industries, he met Joanne Everett, who became his second wife. Ed's career led them to Daytona Beach, Florida where he worked for, and retired from, the City of Daytona Beach. Ed was active in the local leadership of the D.A.V. and Korean War Veterans groups. Ed was predeceased by his mother, Blanche; father, Kazimierz; sister, Ann; and brothers, Stanley and Wentzel. Ed is survived by his wife, Joanne, and her daughter, Karen, and their two dogs, Molly and Kalie, all of South Daytona; his children, David Stepnowski (MaryAnn), Barbara Trotto (Jim), Carolyn Lore, and Jean Jeanes; nieces, Fran and Lucille; nephews, Bill and Stanley; four grandchildren; and four great grandchildren. Burial and services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be shared with the Stepnowski family at www.VolusiaMemorialFuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020