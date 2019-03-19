|
Edmund Joseph Waldron, Jr.
03/18/2019
Edmund Joseph Waldron, Jr., 67, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 18, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida. Ed's devoted wife, children, and daughters-in law were at his bedside.
Ed was born to the late Edmund and Mary (Tully) Waldron in 1951. A scholar and a gentleman, he attended prestigious Chaminade High School in Mineola, NY and continued his education as a graduate of Boston College and St. John's University Law School. After joining his father's successful family law practice, he transitioned into construction law. Ed's work in real estate development resulted in the building of many public schools, residential multi-family homes, and museums, including the Museum of the Moving Image in New York City. Ed was an avid reader of all genres, with a particular appreciation for Hemingway, and loved music. Ed pursued his fondness for nature and the great outdoors across his beloved Adirondack Mountains and beautiful Lake George. He was the youngest serving Exalted Ruler of the Elks Lodge (BPOE 2107). He previously served on the Board of Directors for the Daytona Beach Symphony Society, proudly sponsoring the Boston Pops concert in 2007. A dual-citizen and an American-born son of Ireland, Ed lived his life upholding the virtues of friendship, loyalty, and love. He had a classic sense of humor that filled family dinners with raucous laughter. He is survived by his beloved wife, Donna; his cherished children, son, James and his wife Heide, his daughter, Mary Catherine, and his son, Bryan and his wife Helen; a sister, Mary Lou Ferro and her husband John; a brother, Michael and his wife Andrea; sister in law, Elizabeth; Aunt, Madeline Muir-Loughrey and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edmund and Mary (Tully) Waldron and his brother, Patrick. Visitation will be held on Friday March 22, 2019 from 5:00 PM- 7:00PM in the Chapel at Lohman Funeral Home Ormond. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday March 23, 2019 at St. Brendan Catholic Church, 1000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond Beach, FL 32176. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations to the Edmund J. Waldron, Jr. Memorial Scholarship Fund established by Florida Symphony Youth Orchestra, www.fsyo.org/donate
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
