Edna (Eadie) Andreas
04/12/2019
Edna (Eadie) Andreas went home to be with the Lord on April 12, 2019. She was born in Union, WV to the late John Akers and Margie Ganoe. She was preceded in death by sons Roby and Alan Johnson, her sisters Rose, Lornie, Millie, and Maxine, and brother Richard Akers. She is survived by her daughter Tamara Byrd, sons Robert and Timothy Byrd, her brother Buck Stanley, four grandchildren and several great grandchildren. She moved to Jacksonville Florida at the request of her sister Millie, who wanted her to stay with her when her husband was away with the Navy. Eadie raised her family in Jacksonville and retired from AT&T. She liked the beach and had lived in Crescent and Daytona Beach. She loved Jesus and her passion was supporting her brother's nursing home ministry, NB Ministries. She helped him build two churches in Florida and one in West Virginia. She was a caring person who believed in giving back to the community and she supported several charitable organizations. She had enjoyed volunteering to work at the voting polls and supported the Republican Party. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, April 20th at Glad Tidings Church, 6131 Terry Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32216.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 17 to Apr. 18, 2019