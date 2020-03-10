|
Edna Collins
March 8, 2020
Orange City - Edna Best Collins, a long-time resident of Volusia County passed away on Friday, March 8th. Edna Collins born in 1933 originally from Pennsylvania; married to her husband Earl Collins, of 54 years with 4 children. While working as a Clerical Supervisor with the Volusia County Health Department. Edna was predeceased by her husband Earl Collins, son Ronald Collins and daughter Connie Collins. She is survived by her two daughters Deborah Sauer (Harold Sauer) and Donna Collins, two granddaughters Brandi Whales (Mark Whales) and Christina Jones (Rob McRichey), and two grandsons Brandon Collins and J.C. Sauer. As well as 5 great grandchildren. All of whom brought great joy to her life. There is going to be a viewing held at Lankford Funeral Home in DeLand on Friday March 13 at 1 p.m., which will be followed by a graveside service at Hollywood Cemetery in Orange City.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020