Edna J Davis
January 7,1939 - September 27,2019
Edna J Davis, age 80, went home to be with her Lord on September 27, 2019, at Halifax Hospice Center in Orange City FL. Edna, born in Sidney, New York, later moved to Deland to be with family, and lived here ever sense. She is survived by her sister Dorothy Ward, 6 of her 9 children, many grandchildren, grate grandchildren and even grate, grate grandchildren, as well as loving friends. She will be truly missed.The Baldwin Brothers, at 1 N Cause way, New Smyrna 32169 are handling the arrangements. 386-428-2424.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 22 to Oct. 28, 2019