|
|
Edna M. McCrohan
September 29, 2019
Edna M. McCrohan 96, Our sweet Mother passed away Sunday morning Sept 29 in Palm Coast ,Fl.She was surrounded by her loving children , Mary, Patti and Peter.
Edna M Morris was born to Mable and Rowland Morris in August of 1923 in Manasquan, New Jersey, Edna attended the Manasquan public school system, graduating in 1941. She was a spirited, fun loving, athletic young woman with a smile that could light up a room. She met her beloved husband, Peter J. McCrohan at a USO dance one evening at the Tremount Hotel in Sea Girt N.J. They fell in love and married eight months later. Pete was a member of the Coast Guard and was stationed in San Diego. Edna traveled by train. across the country, by herself, to be with her new husband. After W.W.11 Edna and Peter returned to Princeton, where his family resided. Pete continued his career as a Princeton borough police officer, eventually becoming Chief of Police for eleven years. Edna was also engaged in the Princeton community. After having three children together, Edna served on the Board of Education for two terms. She was a founding and charter member of the Lutheran Church of the Messiah of Princeton and a great Girl Scout Den Mother.
As her children started to grow, Edna decided to go to work. It was always expected of us to attend college and I think my parents knew this would be difficult on just Pete's salary. Edna started working part time for Educational Testing Service and enjoyed it. She would take the summers off return to Manasquan with her three children and our wonderful dog, Frisky George.
Always a "Jersey Gal" at heart she instilled in her three children love of nature and friends. We would move in with our Grandmother in Manasquan during these carefree summers. Most mornings we would pile into the family station wagon and head for the beach. Here we would swim for hours, dig for sand crabs, take long walks on the beach and boardwalk and, on some occasions, enjoy a frozen Milky Way bar at the end of the day.
Mac's Pond was another favorite hand out. Here we would fish, feed the ducks, watch tadpoles turn into frogs, all this, under the watchful eye of our Mom. She watched us while we swam, tended to our numerous bee stings, packed out beach lunches, all that went with taking three young children to the ocean, allowing us to feel safe and adventuresome. Our father Pete would join us when he wasn't working or while on vacation. We became brave young children, then adults, under their watchful eyes.
Edna had an eye for beauty, wether it was fashion or furniture. She was a skilled seamstress. Her daughters became models for her creations,from dresses to crinolines, coats to matching hats, Edna could do it all. She even made dresses by hand for our dolls, that I have to this day.
As her children continued to grow, Edna started working full time for E.T.S. She eventually became administrative assistant for the Buildings and Grounds Department. This is where, one day, she saw a presentation about a new planned golfing community being developed in Florida. She bought a lot, eventually they built a house and moved upon retirement, to Palm Coast. Her dear friends the Clara and Robert Queens also came along with them. They spent many hours at Pine Lakes Golf Club perfecting their game. Traveled on Police Chief conventions around the world and established a whole new life in Florida. Enjoying the best of both worlds, they would go back and forth, to Princeton, staying at Peters childhood home on Nassau St.
When Peter died she moved in with her daughter Mary in Palm Coast.
Edna enjoyed her life , she was an incredible mother and friend. Strong in a beautiful way. Non judgmental and kind. We will miss her so very much. She is survived by her children, Mary McCrohan of Palm Coast Fl , Patti McCrohan of Jupiter Fl, Peter McCrohan of Stockton NJ, sisters-in-laws Laura Morris and Lois McCrohan, and several nieces and a nephew.
The family would like to thank Edna's incredible support staff which helped her through the last years of her life. Caregivers, Samol Souch and Victoria Miller. Nurse extraordinaire ,Tonya Nelson and kind and knowledgable Natalia Zborovsky. With thier help Edna's quality of life was enriched immeasurably.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, 2019