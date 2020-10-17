Edna Ruby Nowell HarrisOctober 16, 2020Edna Ruby Nowell Harris, 96, passed away peacefully in Palm Coast, FL on October 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles and her son, Sidney M. Nowell. She is survived by her daughter, Coral (aka Bernie) Harris; her grandson, Jason and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Piety-Nowell. Born and reared in Barbados, West Indies, she moved to New York City in 1949. She retired from Nursing in New York City and moved with her husband, Charles, to Palm Coast, Florida in 1989. She developed a passion for gardening and being a grandmother among other things. She will be dearly missed as a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, friend and neighbor. Please help her celebrate her life in your hearts, thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Healthcare at 2381 Mason Avenue, Unit 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.