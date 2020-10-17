1/1
Edna Ruby Nowell Harris
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna Ruby Nowell Harris
October 16, 2020
Edna Ruby Nowell Harris, 96, passed away peacefully in Palm Coast, FL on October 16, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles and her son, Sidney M. Nowell. She is survived by her daughter, Coral (aka Bernie) Harris; her grandson, Jason and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Piety-Nowell. Born and reared in Barbados, West Indies, she moved to New York City in 1949. She retired from Nursing in New York City and moved with her husband, Charles, to Palm Coast, Florida in 1989. She developed a passion for gardening and being a grandmother among other things. She will be dearly missed as a beloved mother, aunt, grandmother, friend and neighbor. Please help her celebrate her life in your hearts, thoughts and prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Vitas Healthcare at 2381 Mason Avenue, Unit 100, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Craig Flagler Palms Funeral Home & Cemetery
511 Old Kings Road South
Flagler Beach, FL 32136
3864395400
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved