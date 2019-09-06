Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lohman Funeral Homes - Ormond Beach
733 W. Granada Blvd.
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-1100
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Millis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward Alan Millis


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward Alan Millis Obituary
Edward Alan Millis
Oct. 16, 1946 - Sept. 2, 2019
Edward Alan Millis, 72, passed away of natural causes on Monday September 2nd. Born on October 16, 1946 in Des Moines, Iowa he was the middle of three children of Bert Millis, Jr. and Floydine Millis. He attended Valley High School and Drake University in Des Moines Iowa. He earned his Juris Doctorate from Southern Methodist University and an LL.M. in Estate Planning from the University of Miami. He married Sharon Carberry in 1970 with whom he had two children who survive him, Bert John Millis and Julie Millis Freidus. He is also survived by his two grandchildren, Colby Alexander Millis and Lindsey Elizabeth Millis, his life partner, Kerian Reigel, his older brother, Terrence Millis, his younger sister, Laura Anundsen and numerous nieces and nephews. Ed was a highly respected local Estate Planning and Real Estate attorney practicing in Ormond Beach for over 30 years. He will be remembered as a dedicated professional, fun-loving friend and travel enthusiast, but loving patriarch is how he will be remembered by those closest to him. A memorial service will be held in his honor November 2nd, 2019 from 4:00-6:00 at Lohman funeral home in Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Halifax Humane Society or the . Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Ormond Beach. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now