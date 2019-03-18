|
|
Edward Bova
08/20/1945 - 03/15/2019
Edward Bova, 73 of Ormond Beach, Florida is in the arms of Jesus, after a short bout with cancer on March 15, 2019. Born August 20, 1945 in Buffalo, NY, he spent most of his life in Western New York and then moved to Ormond By the sea to be near his beloved ocean and palm trees. Ed was a 3rddegree Mason and a member of the Moose. He is the past commodore of the Olcott Yacht Club and member of the Loyal Order of the Blue Gavel. His most cherished career was education. He loved the kids and the kids loved him. He is survived by his mother Josephine of Ellijay, GA; wife Carolyn Marie of Ormond by the Sea; two daughters, Jennifer Ann of Lancaster, NY and Laura Kimberly of Detroit, MI. a sister Diane, three grandchildren; Kimberly, Shane and Justin. He was predeceased by his father Edward and our Angel, Hannah. He also has a niece and two nephews. Officiating the service is Dr. Robert Hadley (of The Westside Baptist Church, Daytona Beach) at 11:00 on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. The services will be held atDale Woodward Funeral Home, 1780 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, FL. Memorials may be made to Westside Baptist Church, 1085 Mason Avenue, Daytona Beach, FL. 32117 or the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation. Condolences to the family may be shared at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019