Edward E. Bradstreet


1955 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward E. Bradstreet Obituary
Edward E. Bradstreet
09/07/1955 - 05/16/2019
Edgewater, FL - Edward E. Bradstreet, 63, passed peacefully from this life the afternoon of May 16, 2019 from ALS. He was born in Mars Hill, ME. Edward is survived by his Life Partner Randy Ross, daughter Kristina (Lisa) Bradstreet; parents Douglas and Erma Bradstreet; siblings, Janet, Steven (Trudy), Barbara (Bob Carvell, Bob (Julie), Terry and friend Tammy Stowe, Troy (Nina); sister in law Heidi Bradstreet, numerous nieces and nephews and extended family; and special friends Corrie Sapp & Logan Morgan. Edward was predeceased by brothers Ronnie and Gary and sister in law Gloria Bradstreet. Memorial Service is scheduled for June 15, 2019 @ 2:00 p.m. at United Church of Christ in New Smyrna Beach, 203 Washington Street, New Smyrna Bch, FL 32168 with Rev. Dr. Diane Langworthy officiating.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 6 to June 9, 2019
