Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cardwell Baggett & Summers Funeral Home
301 Big Tree Rd
South Daytona, FL 32119
(386) 767-0120
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Kilby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward E. Kilby


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward E. Kilby Obituary
Edward E. Kilby
08/06/1926 - 02/18/2019
Edward E. Kilby, age 92, of Port Orange, went to be with Lorraine, his wife of 66 years, on 2/18/2019. Ed was born in Hartford Conn. where he attended local schools. He joined the US Navy at age 17 and served in Submarine Service during W.W. II from which he was honorably discharged. After the war Ed and Lorraine married and moved to Daytona Beach in 1950. Ed became an electrician and was a 67 year member of IBEW having joined in 1953. He taught the electrical trade to many apprentices and journeymen at Mary Carl. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine, his son Stephan Kilby and daughter Patricia Grierson. Survivors include his daughter, Janice Segren, son, Edward Kilby, sister, Phyllis Joyce, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His passion was raising bloodhounds which he did for 50 years at Spruce Creek Bloodhounds Kennel. In memory of Ed, please consider Southeast Bloodhound Rescue, Inc. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.

logo


logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now