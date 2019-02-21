|
Edward E. Kilby
08/06/1926 - 02/18/2019
Edward E. Kilby, age 92, of Port Orange, went to be with Lorraine, his wife of 66 years, on 2/18/2019. Ed was born in Hartford Conn. where he attended local schools. He joined the US Navy at age 17 and served in Submarine Service during W.W. II from which he was honorably discharged. After the war Ed and Lorraine married and moved to Daytona Beach in 1950. Ed became an electrician and was a 67 year member of IBEW having joined in 1953. He taught the electrical trade to many apprentices and journeymen at Mary Carl. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorraine, his son Stephan Kilby and daughter Patricia Grierson. Survivors include his daughter, Janice Segren, son, Edward Kilby, sister, Phyllis Joyce, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. His passion was raising bloodhounds which he did for 50 years at Spruce Creek Bloodhounds Kennel. In memory of Ed, please consider Southeast Bloodhound Rescue, Inc. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.cardwellfuneral.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 21 to Feb. 24, 2019