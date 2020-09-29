Edward Ellis (Ed) Holder
September 25, 2020
Edward Ellis (Ed) Holder, 74, of Port Orange, FL, passed away peacefully Friday, September 25, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife Ginny; his sister Margaret; his two step children Heidi and Carly, and his four grandchildren Chris, Ashley, Jacob, and Sarah. A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, October 3, at 11 AM, at New Life Church, 5231 S. Nova Road, Port Orange.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.