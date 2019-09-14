|
LtCdr (retired) Edward Falkowski
August 26, 2019
LtCdr (retired) Edward Falkowski passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 after a brief illness. He and his late wife Catherine (Kay) lived in South Daytona for 46 years. He is survived by 3 daughters, all from Gainesville, Florida. A service is being held at Epiphany Catholic Church on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00. Arrangements are under the care of Cardwell-Baggett & Summers Funeral Home South Daytona. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.cardwellfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019